Cautious calm: Second say of Gaza truce resonates in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-11-25 | 02:18
High views
Cautious calm: Second say of Gaza truce resonates in southern Lebanon
0min
Cautious calm: Second say of Gaza truce resonates in southern Lebanon

With the second day of the truce in Gaza, a cautious calm prevails in the border area in the eastern sector of southern Lebanon, occasionally disrupted by reconnaissance helicopter flights.

Convoys of displaced returnees have not ceased to return to their towns, and some have resumed work, opening doors to their "places of livelihood" after a hiatus of about a month due to security events.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
