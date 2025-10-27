Egyptian Ambassador: Egyptian intelligence chief's visit falls within framework of coordination with Lebanon

27-10-2025 | 06:47
Egyptian Ambassador: Egyptian intelligence chief&#39;s visit falls within framework of coordination with Lebanon
0min
Egyptian Ambassador: Egyptian intelligence chief's visit falls within framework of coordination with Lebanon

Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Alaa Moussa said that the visit of Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad falls within the framework of ongoing political and security coordination with Lebanon, emphasizing that Egypt is making efforts to help de-escalate the situation.

Speaking from Baabda Palace after meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Moussa warned that “the increasing scope and pace of Israeli attacks require vigilance regarding developments on the ground.”

He reaffirmed Egypt’s support for the president’s stance on the exclusive possession of arms by the state and for Lebanon’s readiness to engage in negotiations, saying Cairo “fully and clearly supports the president’s approach and extends a helping hand in this regard.”

According to Moussa, President Aoun expressed Lebanon’s willingness to enter negotiations aimed at reaching a settlement, particularly amid ongoing Israeli violations.

The ambassador stressed that the Israeli escalation in Lebanon demands a regional response to bring it to an end.

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp
MP Raad says resistance will continue until state can protect Lebanon
