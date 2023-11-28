Financial directorate officials declare work suspension pending resolution of demands

2023-11-28 | 09:10
Financial directorate officials declare work suspension pending resolution of demands
0min
Financial directorate officials declare work suspension pending resolution of demands

Officials at the General Finance Directorate announced on Tuesday an involuntary work stoppage until their demands are met, and their conditions are equitably addressed compared to their counterparts.

Chief among their demands is the approval of the decree project sanctioned by the Civil Service Council and the State Council as they seek to safeguard the continuity of the General Administration's operations at its minimum threshold.

