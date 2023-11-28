Kataeb Party raises alarms over Hezbollah's continued presidential 'control'

Lebanon News
2023-11-28 | 10:39
High views
3min
Kataeb Party raises alarms over Hezbollah's continued presidential 'control'

The political bureau of the Kataeb Party considers that Hezbollah exercises the utmost control over the state, confiscating its decisions in critical situations and exploiting the war to impose its military equations. 

It capitalizes on the power vacuum to dictate terms in selecting leaders for key and influential positions in political life.

After its meeting chaired by the party's leader, MP Samy Gemayel, the political bureau sees the government, within this reality, as failing in its required role to protect the country, its constitution, and institutions. 

The government submits to the rules imposed by Hezbollah and its allies in deciding to participate in wars, connecting what they call battlefields, and exposing Lebanon to unnecessary attacks, resulting in new losses in lives and properties for the Lebanese people.

It points out that publicly compensating the Lebanese people from their private funds, without any official refusing to delegate the Lebanese people's matter to their state, is an unprecedented abandonment of the state's sovereignty. 

The political bureau emphasizes that it is more appropriate to compensate the families from the "South's fund" named after them.

It warns against leaving Lebanon hostage to the ongoing vacuum in essential security positions, from General Security to Internal Security, and even risking the depletion of the army leadership amid an incomplete military council at this crucial time. 

It considers that the only legal solution is to postpone the dismissal of the army commander until the election of a president for the country.

The political bureau affirms that the continued confiscation of the presidential position exposes Lebanon to future existential risks, given the evolving regional situation, requiring vigilant follow-up by a fully qualified state with constitutional legitimacy to lead the next phase.

On the eve of the third French envoy's visit, the political bureau of the Kataeb Party calls on Hezbollah and its political team to abandon their presidential candidate. 

It urges engaging with the opposition to elect a consensual sovereign president who can fill all vacant positions and strengthen Lebanon's internal situation by regaining independent decision-making and implementing international resolutions, especially UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Kataeb Party

Hezbollah

War

President

Vacuum

Samy Gemayel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
