Israeli army confirms the handover of two Israeli hostages to Red Cross in Gaza

Lebanon News
2023-11-30 | 10:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army confirms the handover of two Israeli hostages to Red Cross in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army confirms the handover of two Israeli hostages to Red Cross in Gaza

On Thursday, the Israeli army confirmed the handover of two Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip after extending the truce between Israel and Hamas for one day. 

The army stated in a press release that the hostages are "on their way to Israeli territory," noting that "more Israeli hostages are expected to be handed over to the Red Cross in the coming hours." 

AFP   
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Hostages

Red Cross

Gaza Strip

Truce

Hamas

LBCI Next
Le Drian's return: Beirut's political momentum amid ceasefires and southern focus
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-28

The Red Cross receives hostages released by Hamas in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-28

Axios citing an Israeli official: Israel is ready to extend the truce for nine days if Hamas releases ten hostages every day

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-25

Anticipation surrounds release of more hostages on second day of Israel-Hamas truce

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-24

Hamas sources: Red Cross receives Israeli hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

Makhzoumi and Moawad meet with French envoy Le Drian

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Le Drian holds talks with Lebanese Parliament Members

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Gemayel urges Hezbollah to prioritize Lebanon's interests over candidate disputes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

Hamas' Osama Hamdan: Statement of Israeli Heritage Minister is a clear recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-28

Israeli army: Threat along the Lebanese border significantly decreased, but the situation remains volatile

LBCI
Middle East News
07:07

Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-29

Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Middle East News
14:21

Israeli army: Two captives in Israeli hands

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:48

Here is the amount of compensation for those affected by Israeli aggression on the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Resolution 1701 and beyond: Unpacking the challenges in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
03:42

Israeli PM Netanyahu advocates continued weapon distribution to citizens in 'war on terrorism'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:07

Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

Sixth Batch: Challenges and Delays in the Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More