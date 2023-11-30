News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli army confirms the handover of two Israeli hostages to Red Cross in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-11-30 | 10:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army confirms the handover of two Israeli hostages to Red Cross in Gaza
On Thursday, the Israeli army confirmed the handover of two Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip after extending the truce between Israel and Hamas for one day.
The army stated in a press release that the hostages are "on their way to Israeli territory," noting that "more Israeli hostages are expected to be handed over to the Red Cross in the coming hours."
AFP
Lebanon News
Israel
Hostages
Red Cross
Gaza Strip
Truce
Hamas
Next
Le Drian's return: Beirut's political momentum amid ceasefires and southern focus
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-28
The Red Cross receives hostages released by Hamas in the Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2023-11-28
The Red Cross receives hostages released by Hamas in the Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
2023-11-28
Axios citing an Israeli official: Israel is ready to extend the truce for nine days if Hamas releases ten hostages every day
Middle East News
2023-11-28
Axios citing an Israeli official: Israel is ready to extend the truce for nine days if Hamas releases ten hostages every day
0
Middle East News
2023-11-25
Anticipation surrounds release of more hostages on second day of Israel-Hamas truce
Middle East News
2023-11-25
Anticipation surrounds release of more hostages on second day of Israel-Hamas truce
0
Middle East News
2023-11-24
Hamas sources: Red Cross receives Israeli hostages
Middle East News
2023-11-24
Hamas sources: Red Cross receives Israeli hostages
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:29
Makhzoumi and Moawad meet with French envoy Le Drian
Lebanon News
11:29
Makhzoumi and Moawad meet with French envoy Le Drian
0
Lebanon News
07:11
Le Drian holds talks with Lebanese Parliament Members
Lebanon News
07:11
Le Drian holds talks with Lebanese Parliament Members
0
Lebanon News
06:42
Gemayel urges Hezbollah to prioritize Lebanon's interests over candidate disputes
Lebanon News
06:42
Gemayel urges Hezbollah to prioritize Lebanon's interests over candidate disputes
0
Lebanon News
05:06
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
05:06
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Hamas' Osama Hamdan: Statement of Israeli Heritage Minister is a clear recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Hamas' Osama Hamdan: Statement of Israeli Heritage Minister is a clear recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
Israeli army: Threat along the Lebanese border significantly decreased, but the situation remains volatile
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
Israeli army: Threat along the Lebanese border significantly decreased, but the situation remains volatile
0
Middle East News
07:07
Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship
Middle East News
07:07
Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:06
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
05:06
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
2
Middle East News
14:21
Israeli army: Two captives in Israeli hands
Middle East News
14:21
Israeli army: Two captives in Israeli hands
3
Press Highlights
02:48
Here is the amount of compensation for those affected by Israeli aggression on the south
Press Highlights
02:48
Here is the amount of compensation for those affected by Israeli aggression on the south
4
Lebanon News
04:43
Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel
Lebanon News
04:43
Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel
5
Press Highlights
01:57
Resolution 1701 and beyond: Unpacking the challenges in southern Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:57
Resolution 1701 and beyond: Unpacking the challenges in southern Lebanon
6
Middle East News
03:42
Israeli PM Netanyahu advocates continued weapon distribution to citizens in 'war on terrorism'
Middle East News
03:42
Israeli PM Netanyahu advocates continued weapon distribution to citizens in 'war on terrorism'
7
Middle East News
07:07
Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship
Middle East News
07:07
Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship
8
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Sixth Batch: Challenges and Delays in the Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Sixth Batch: Challenges and Delays in the Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More