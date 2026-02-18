President Aoun briefed by BDL Governor on judicial talks with France over embezzlement suspicions

18-02-2026 | 04:07
President Aoun briefed by BDL Governor on judicial talks with France over embezzlement suspicions
President Aoun briefed by BDL Governor on judicial talks with France over embezzlement suspicions

President Joseph Aoun was briefed by Banque du Liban Governor Karim Souaid on detailed discussions he held with French judicial authorities, during which several files were reviewed concerning the possible embezzlement of public and non-public funds from Banque du Liban.
The central bank governor provided President Aoun with comprehensive details on the matter, stressing “the importance of cooperation with French and European judicial authorities in this context.”
 

