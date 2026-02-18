Iranian Ambassador from Maaysrah: We will stand by the Lebanese people, with no room for division between us

The municipal council of the town of Maaysrah in Ftouh Keserwan held a ceremonial event honoring Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Amani, attended by residents of the town and neighboring areas.



After the presentation of a gift from the Iranian people to the residents, the ambassador spoke about the “importance of solidarity and unity in light of the threats and intimidation facing the region,” stressing that “the peoples of the region are the sole guarantors of their countries’ sovereignty.”



He paid tribute to those killed in Lebanon, “foremost among them Hassan Nasrallah,” noting that “during the recent Israeli aggression against Lebanon, the Iranian people showed great affection and solidarity with the Lebanese people, and no party will be able to drive a wedge between the two peoples, nor will any aggression be able to break us.”



For his part, the Mayor highlighted the “historical relationship between the Lebanese and Iranian peoples,” calling on Lebanese citizens to uphold national unity and avoid hate speech and divisive rhetoric. He added that “the gift presented by the Iranian people to the town’s residents will illuminate its main and side roads, carrying a message of goodwill and connection to all residents of the area.”



At the conclusion of the event, the Mayor presented Ambassador Amani with a book on the history of the town. The visit also included a stop at the town’s memorial cemetery, where prayers were recited for those killed.