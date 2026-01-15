Turkey says it opposes military intervention in Iran, priority is avoiding destabilization

Middle East News
15-01-2026 | 08:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey says it opposes military intervention in Iran, priority is avoiding destabilization
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Turkey says it opposes military intervention in Iran, priority is avoiding destabilization

Turkey is opposed to any military intervention in Iran and its priority is to avoid destabilization there, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday, as Tehran continues its crackdown on protests.

With Iran's leadership trying to quell the worst domestic unrest the Islamic Republic has ever faced, and with U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated threats to intervene on behalf of the protesters, Tehran has warned its neighbors including Turkey that it would hit American bases if Washington were to strike.

Fidan has held two calls with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in recent days, stressing the need for talks to resolve regional tensions, while a Turkish diplomatic source said Turkey was also in touch with U.S. officials, as direct communications between Tehran and Washington were suspended.

Speaking at a press conference in Istanbul, Fidan said that Turkey would continue its diplomatic initiatives to help solve the issue, and added that Ankara hoped Iran and the United States could find a solution to the conflict.

"We are against a military intervention against Iran. Iran needs to solve its authentic internal problems on its own," he said, and added that Turkey's priority was to avoid destabilization in Iran.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Military

Intervention

Iran

Priority

Destabilization

LBCI Next
Qatari company to acquire major stakes in Syrian banks: Sources tell Reuters
Saudi Arabia pledges $500 million Yemen development after UAE withdrawal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:23

China tells Iran it opposes 'use of force' in diplomacy

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-12

China says opposes foreign 'interference' in Iran, calls for 'peace'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-12

Military readiness: Israel raises alert as it closely watches developments in Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-08

Turkey says it stands ready to help Syria after deadly clashes in Aleppo

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:33

Red Crescent employee killed in Iran: IFRC

LBCI
World News
08:28

Saudi, Qatar, Oman convinced Trump to 'give Iran a chance:' AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
08:25

Qatari company to acquire major stakes in Syrian banks: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
06:52

Saudi Arabia pledges $500 million Yemen development after UAE withdrawal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-04

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang region

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-14

Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-19

Israeli strikes hit Chehour and Deir Kifa after warnings to residents

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-12

Iran internet shutdown has now lasted over 84 hours: Monitor

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
12:13

US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon submits 2026 budget on time, spotlighting years of fiscal delays

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel heightens alert as US weighs options for potential Iran strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Ambassador Issa says US supports Lebanese army, hails Beirut Port scanners

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches preparations for overseas parliamentary elections

LBCI
Middle East News
10:56

US embassy in Saudi Arabia urges personnel to exercise 'increased caution'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:17

EU, Lebanon sign six agreements worth €110.5 million in new grants

LBCI
World News
08:28

Saudi, Qatar, Oman convinced Trump to 'give Iran a chance:' AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More