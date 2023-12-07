Regional Spokesperson for the US Department of State to LBCI: There is no link between border demarcation negotiations and the situation with Israel

Sam Werberg, the Regional Spokesperson for the US Department of State, expressed "serious concern" about the escalating tensions between Lebanon and Israel along the Blue Line.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Werberg emphasized that the United States holds Hezbollah responsible for the escalation, clarifying that Lebanon, as a country, is not a party to this war.



He stated, "We do not want to see escalation from Hezbollah or any other party."



Werberg further highlighted the regional impact of Hezbollah's missiles, stating, "Hezbollah's missiles lead to escalation in the region."



Questioning Hezbollah's actions, he asked, "Why is Hezbollah, supported and funded by Iran, attempting to put the Lebanese people in danger, similar to what Hamas did to the Palestinian people?"



Werberg affirmed that there is no connection between Amos Hochstein's visit and the negotiations on border demarcation and the situation with Israel, noting that demarcating borders would bring economic benefits to the Lebanese people.



He concluded by stating, "We will engage in discussions with all parties to determine the situation in the region, secure the release of hostages, and facilitate the entry of aid."