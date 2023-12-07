Patriarch al-Rahi urges homeland protection, advocates for two-state solution and 'permanent peace'

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi called for "working for peace and granting the oppressed peoples their rights" during a visit to Tyre and southern towns.



He stated, "This solidarity visit, amid difficult circumstances, is a humanitarian duty in the face of the enormity of what is happening and is for the sake of peace [...] We can only come to Tyre to say to all our people in the south that we are with you and stand by you."



He added, "We are keen to come to preserve our unity in its diversity, and this war is destructive not only in Gaza but is a war outside all civilization and humanitarian laws. We came to declare peace. Without peace, there is no life, and every human has a role, and we do not accept to distort humanity's role."



Patriarch al-Rahi said during the visit: "We want to stand against hatred and hostility as brothers. This is the true Lebanese culture, and this is the true spiritual and ecclesiastical culture."



He continued, "All towns are experiencing the consequences of the war on Gaza, and the residents of southern towns have been forced to leave their homes. We salute all the towns and residents who are our brothers and our people, and we call for the protection of the homeland."



He urged: "We must work for the Palestinian cause, which is 75 years old [...] we do not accept this cause to be erased quickly but seek permanent peace."



The Patriarch emphasized that the two-state solution is required and achieves peace, and they will work to be peacemakers.