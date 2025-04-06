News
Reforms and state control over weapons: Key focuses of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Lebanon visit — details
News Bulletin Reports
06-04-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Reforms and state control over weapons: Key focuses of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Lebanon visit — details
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Reforms and Hezbollah’s disarmament were key themes during the second visit of U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus.
On Saturday night in Awkar, Ortagus met with Lebanon’s ministers of energy, administrative reform, industry, and public works, with the discussion focused on the issue of weapons outside state control.
The ministers understood from their host that the state must show greater seriousness in asserting exclusive control over weapons, as failure to do so could give Israel a pretext to intervene.
They also understood that no investments or reconstruction funding would be available if weapons remained outside state authority.
Government sources said both the president and prime minister had previously assured Ortagus that the Lebanese army is coordinating with the ceasefire monitoring committee and will continue to do so in line with the constitution and the Taif Agreement.
The president also asked Ortagus to activate the committee’s role beyond simply being informed of developments.
On the second day of meetings, which included members of Lebanon’s delegation to the upcoming International Monetary Fund (IMF) meetings in Washington — namely, the finance and economy ministers and the central bank governor — the focus shifted to reforms.
In short, Ortagus’ message was clear: help yourselves so we can help you.
The finance minister outlined key reform steps the government is taking, including the first-time approval of banking secrecy reforms, an upcoming banking sector restructuring plan to be presented in Washington, and planned appointments to the Council for Development and Reconstruction and other regulatory bodies.
He also emphasized that draft laws passed by the Cabinet must also be passed in Parliament. Ortagus, however, indicated that the United States is evaluating the performance of the state as a whole, and that implementation is what ultimately matters.
Lebanon, aware of years of state mismanagement, also presented the economic impact of the Syrian refugee crisis.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
United States
Hezbollah
Israel
Reforms
Morgan Ortagus
