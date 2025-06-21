Yemen's Houthis threaten to attack US ships in Red Sea if it strikes Iran

21-06-2025 | 11:22
Yemen&#39;s Houthis threaten to attack US ships in Red Sea if it strikes Iran
Yemen's Houthis threaten to attack US ships in Red Sea if it strikes Iran

Yemen's Houthi rebels threatened on Saturday to attack U.S. vessels in the Red Sea in spite of a recent truce should Washington get involved in Israel's campaign against Iran.

"If the U.S. gets involved in an attack and aggression against Iran with the Israeli enemy, the armed forces (Houthis) will target its ships and warships in the Red Sea," the group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a video statement.

AFP

