PM Mikati: Israeli crimes have no bounds, targeting press to silence truth

In a statement on Thursday, Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, reiterated his condemnation of Israel for targeting the press crew during its "ongoing aggression on Lebanon," leading to the death and injury of many.



In response to the reports issued by Reuters and the Agence France-Presse regarding the death of photojournalist Issam Abdallah and the injury of six others on October 13, the Prime Minister stated that "Israeli crimes know no bounds," evident in Gaza and southern Lebanon.



"Targeting media institutions aims to silence any voice exposing Israeli aggression," he said.



The statement affirmed that the Lebanese government will take all necessary measures to include the reports in the complaint filed with the UN Security Council.



In this context, the statement confirmed that the government has contacted Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to take appropriate action.



It also contacted the Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, who initiated the procedures for submitting the required complaints to the relevant international authorities.



He is also in the process of contacting ambassadors of major countries operating in Lebanon to request their appropriate stance on the reports.