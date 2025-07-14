Lebanon and Kuwait discuss strengthening ties, joint committee in Grand Serail talks

Lebanon News
14-07-2025 | 10:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss strengthening ties, joint committee in Grand Serail talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss strengthening ties, joint committee in Grand Serail talks

Lebanese-Kuwaiti talks were held at the Grand Serail, focusing on bilateral relations and the importance of activating the joint committee between the two countries.

Discussions also highlighted Kuwait’s commitment to continuing its assistance to Lebanon, in addition to addressing local, regional, and international developments.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and the Kuwaiti official toured the Grand Serail following its renovation, which was largely funded by a grant from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Salam hosted a luncheon in honor of Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, S Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, and his accompanying delegation.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Kuwait

Talks

Grand Serail

LBCI Next
Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan
Maritime demarcation deal: Beirut prepares to host Cypriot delegation for maritime border talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

PM Salam discusses education, aid, and governance reform in series of meetings at the Grand Serail

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-11

Qatari delegation takes part in Grand Serail meeting on development project support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-12

Saudi Ambassador visits Culture Minister to discuss strengthening cultural ties

LBCI
World News
2025-05-06

Putin and Netanyahu discuss Middle East, bilateral ties in phone call: Kremlin

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From Shebaa Farms to Mount Hermon: Israel resets its northern war map

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

The tale of the Levant: Bilad al-Sham reawakens as history echoes in Barrack's warning

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Tunnel to trafficking: Lebanese Army cracks down on hidden narcotics lab in Yammoune

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-13

Maritime demarcation deal: Beirut prepares to host Cypriot delegation for maritime border talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Tunnel to trafficking: Lebanese Army cracks down on hidden narcotics lab in Yammoune

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-01

Lebanon's President Aoun says Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs 'a dangerous escalation'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
01:08

Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan

LBCI
Middle East News
01:26

More than 30 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida, interior ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:14

Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight

LBCI
Middle East News
07:55

Israel strikes tanks in Syria's Sweida

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
13:45

Israel says Syria strikes 'a clear warning to the Syrian regime'

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Jeita Grotto to welcome visitors starting July 15

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

The tale of the Levant: Bilad al-Sham reawakens as history echoes in Barrack's warning

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More