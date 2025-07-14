Lebanon and Kuwait discuss strengthening ties, joint committee in Grand Serail talks

Lebanese-Kuwaiti talks were held at the Grand Serail, focusing on bilateral relations and the importance of activating the joint committee between the two countries.



Discussions also highlighted Kuwait’s commitment to continuing its assistance to Lebanon, in addition to addressing local, regional, and international developments.



Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and the Kuwaiti official toured the Grand Serail following its renovation, which was largely funded by a grant from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.



On the occasion, Prime Minister Salam hosted a luncheon in honor of Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, S Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, and his accompanying delegation.