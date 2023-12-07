Hezbollah reports 'successful' strike on Israeli military gathering

Lebanon News
2023-12-07 | 08:31
Hezbollah reports &#39;successful&#39; strike on Israeli military gathering
Hezbollah reports 'successful' strike on Israeli military gathering

On Thursday, Hezbollah said that its fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Mitat barracks with appropriate weapons, causing "confirmed injuries."
 

