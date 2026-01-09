Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: More than half a million Syrian refugees left Lebanon in 2025

More than half a million Syrian refugees left Lebanon safely and sustainably in 2025, according to data released by Lebanon's General Security Directorate.



Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed said the returns were reflected in the removal of the refugees' names from the records of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).



In a post on X, Sayed said that 501,603 displaced Syrians were tracked as having effectively departed Lebanon during 2025, calling it an unprecedented achievement made possible for the first time through organized and targeted government action and a clear public policy.



She said the government committee tasked with the file will continue to oversee the implementation of an organized and sustainable return process throughout 2026, in coordination with the Syrian government and international partners.



Sayed stressed that the process aims to preserve the dignity of those returning while serving Lebanon's national interest.