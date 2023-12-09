News
Director of Revenues and TVA at Finance Ministry to LBCI: Gov's intention to ease burden on citizens
Lebanon News
2023-12-09 | 04:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Director of Revenues and TVA at Finance Ministry to LBCI: Gov's intention to ease burden on citizens
The Director of Revenues and Value Added Tax (TVA) at the Ministry of Finance, Luay Al-Hajj Shehadeh, affirmed that the state budget is a collaborative effort among several administrations and is considered one of the most successful tax administrations in the region.
During the program "Nharkom Said" on LBCI, he pointed out that the goal is to secure state revenues to cover sustainable needs, stating, "We are not prepared anymore to resort to the Central Bank of Lebanon to cover the deficit, as previous plans relied on."
He explained the objectives that the government sought to achieve through the 2024 budget, emphasizing the government's intention to ease the burden on citizens through proposed laws.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Finance
Economy
Crisis
Abou Faour to LBCI: What Jumblatt seeks is to find common ground to build on
Hezbollah mourns three members from south Lebanon amid ongoing conflict
