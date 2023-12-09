Director of Revenues and TVA at Finance Ministry to LBCI: Gov's intention to ease burden on citizens

Lebanon News
2023-12-09 | 04:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Director of Revenues and TVA at Finance Ministry to LBCI: Gov&#39;s intention to ease burden on citizens
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Director of Revenues and TVA at Finance Ministry to LBCI: Gov's intention to ease burden on citizens

The Director of Revenues and Value Added Tax (TVA) at the Ministry of Finance, Luay Al-Hajj Shehadeh, affirmed that the state budget is a collaborative effort among several administrations and is considered one of the most successful tax administrations in the region.

During the program "Nharkom Said" on LBCI, he pointed out that the goal is to secure state revenues to cover sustainable needs, stating, "We are not prepared anymore to resort to the Central Bank of Lebanon to cover the deficit, as previous plans relied on."

He explained the objectives that the government sought to achieve through the 2024 budget, emphasizing the government's intention to ease the burden on citizens through proposed laws.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Finance

Economy

Crisis

LBCI Next
Abou Faour to LBCI: What Jumblatt seeks is to find common ground to build on
Hezbollah mourns three members from south Lebanon amid ongoing conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-17

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: The Kingdom will continue close coordination to end the crisis in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-05

Patriarch al-Rahi stresses Lebanon's leadership crisis, calls for stability in the region

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-05

Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-01

Presidency Crisis in Lebanon: Exploring Options

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Abou Faour to LBCI: What Jumblatt seeks is to find common ground to build on

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

Hezbollah mourns three members from south Lebanon amid ongoing conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Bou Habib Advocates Full Implementation of Resolution 1701, Addresses Israeli Violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Destruction After Targeting Center of Odeisseh in Front of al-Sahili Center (VIDEOS)

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Destruction After Targeting Center of Odeisseh in Front of al-Sahili Center (VIDEOS)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Director of Revenues and TVA at Finance Ministry to LBCI: Gov's intention to ease burden on citizens

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-04

Mikati arrives in Egypt to meet with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Destruction After Targeting Center of Odeisseh in Front of al-Sahili Center (VIDEOS)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Israeli army to AFP: The October 13 strike on journalists in southern Lebanon took place in an "active combat zone"

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Israeli artillery shelling hits Kfarchouba and Rashaya Al-Fakhar, civilian injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

Hezbollah mourns three members from south Lebanon amid ongoing conflict

LBCI
World News
06:52

Putin to run for president again in 2024 elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Bou Habib Advocates Full Implementation of Resolution 1701, Addresses Israeli Violations

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:00

Paris Freezes Aid to the Lebanese Army

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Lebanon's Escalating Challenges: Israeli Attacks on Army, Hezbollah Confrontations, and French Diplomacy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More