Prime Minister Najib Mikati's media office announced that Mikati was extremely "surprised" by the Lebanese Forces' position, in which they assumed that he would call for a Cabinet session to block the extension for the Army Commander.



Mikati considered that calling for a Cabinet session, if it happens, is aimed at delaying the 'demobilization' of the Army Commander for six months, while the proposal presented by the Lebanese Forces to the Parliament suggests postponing the retirement age for an entire year and the two matters do not contradict each other.



Mikati's office noted that Ghassan Hasbani, a member of the Lebanese Forces parliamentary bloc, was among the opposition MPs who requested Mikati to delay the "demobilization" when they visited him last month.



It stated: "Mikati fully understands his role for the country's benefit and preserving the military institution."



Adding that: "All political parties, including the Lebanese Forces, should realize what they are doing and cooperate to pass laws that fortify the country in this sensitive stage, away from personal calculations and considerations."