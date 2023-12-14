Traffic Accident on Fahoud-Dbayeh Bridge Leaves Numerous Injuries

2023-12-14 | 01:44
Traffic Accident on Fahoud-Dbayeh Bridge Leaves Numerous Injuries
Traffic Accident on Fahoud-Dbayeh Bridge Leaves Numerous Injuries

A major traffic accident occurred on the Fahoud-Dbayeh bridge, resulting in a large number of injuries.
 
The accident took place after a passenger bus overturned on the bridge, causing approximately 20 people to be injured.

Members of the civil defense and the Red Cross are working to transfer the injured to hospitals.

