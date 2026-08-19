Gold mine collapse kills at least 100 people in C.Africa: AFP

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19-08-2026 | 10:37
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Gold mine collapse kills at least 100 people in C.Africa: AFP
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Gold mine collapse kills at least 100 people in C.Africa: AFP

A landslide at an illegal gold mine has killed at least 100 people in the Central African Republic on the border with Cameroon, local sources told AFP on Wednesday.

Search operations are still under way after the collapse on Tuesday afternoon at the Zamboye mining site, about 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the town of Baboua.

AFP 

World News

Landslide

Gold Mine

Cameroon

Central African Republic

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