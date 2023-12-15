Hadi Aboul Hosn to LBCI: We do not accept the 'shaking' of the military institution by decisions prepared behind the scenes

MP Hadi Aboul Hosn affirmed that he does not accept the "shaking" of the military institution due to decisions being prepared behind the scenes or for personal agendas, regardless of whether the "demobilization" was postponed today [Friday] or not.



In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he stated, "As deputies, we fulfill our duties completely and insist that the parliament discuss the postponement of the discharge of general officers in all military branches, not just the army."



He added, "No one has the right to bypass laws or rely on laws unrelated to the Defense Law, and this will harm the military institution and lead it to undesirable consequences."