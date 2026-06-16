U.S. President Donald Trump maintained on Tuesday that an interim accord with Iran makes clear that Tehran would never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, and he also suggested Syria could be better positioned to disarm Iran-backed Hezbollah.



Speaking ahead of talks with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, Trump defended the 14-point memorandum of understanding with Iran that has yet to be made public.



"The only thing that really matters to me is Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, and it says it loud and clear," he told reporters, warning ⁠that "all hell will rain down" on Iran if it sought to acquire one.







Reuters











