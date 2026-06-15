Egypt says US-Iran deal could be 'turning point' for Mideast peace

Middle East News
15-06-2026 | 03:52
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Egypt says US-Iran deal could be &#39;turning point&#39; for Mideast peace
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Egypt says US-Iran deal could be 'turning point' for Mideast peace

Egypt welcomed Monday an agreement announced by the United States and Iran to end the Middle East war, saying it could be a "turning point" for peace in the region.

"Egypt hopes that this agreement will constitute a major turning point toward strengthening mutual trust, laying new foundations for cooperation, creating a supportive environment for peace and advancing diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing remaining regional issues," Cairo's foreign ministry said.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Egypt

US

Iran

Deal

Mideast

Peace

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