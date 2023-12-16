Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon

2023-12-16 | 03:17
Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon
Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon

Hezbollah mourned on Saturday the martyr Radwan Ali Hamoudi, "Baqer,” from the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Martyr

Tyre

