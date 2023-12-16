News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-12-16 | 03:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon
Hezbollah mourned on Saturday the martyr Radwan Ali Hamoudi, "Baqer,” from the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Martyr
Tyre
Irish Soldier, Sean Rooney's killing: Trial delayed amid medical excuse controversy
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:17
Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:17
Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon
0
World News
03:03
Delegation from North Korea visits China for talks
World News
03:03
Delegation from North Korea visits China for talks
0
World News
02:34
German minister: Europe must accelerate defense capabilities amid expected new threats
World News
02:34
German minister: Europe must accelerate defense capabilities amid expected new threats
0
Middle East News
02:14
Gaza Health Ministry: 12 children 'confined' in incubators at Kamal Adwan Hospital without water, food
Middle East News
02:14
Gaza Health Ministry: 12 children 'confined' in incubators at Kamal Adwan Hospital without water, food
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:28
Irish Soldier, Sean Rooney's killing: Trial delayed amid medical excuse controversy
Press Highlights
01:28
Irish Soldier, Sean Rooney's killing: Trial delayed amid medical excuse controversy
0
Press Highlights
00:30
Lebanese army in the spotlight: Balancing act amidst political and security challenges
Press Highlights
00:30
Lebanese army in the spotlight: Balancing act amidst political and security challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:32
Parliament approves law for term extension of Army Commander, ISF Director General
News Bulletin Reports
13:32
Parliament approves law for term extension of Army Commander, ISF Director General
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Global Refugee Forum highlights: Lebanon's complex refugee dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Global Refugee Forum highlights: Lebanon's complex refugee dynamics
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-05
Qatar's Emir: We call on UN Security Council to compel Israel to return to the negotiation table
Middle East News
2023-12-05
Qatar's Emir: We call on UN Security Council to compel Israel to return to the negotiation table
0
Middle East News
2023-09-24
Iran calls on Sweden to act against the desecration of the Quran and the release of one of its citizens
Middle East News
2023-09-24
Iran calls on Sweden to act against the desecration of the Quran and the release of one of its citizens
0
Middle East News
08:06
Al Jazeera's Wael al-Dahdouh wounded in Khan Yunis
Middle East News
08:06
Al Jazeera's Wael al-Dahdouh wounded in Khan Yunis
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:32
Parliament approves law for term extension of Army Commander, ISF Director General
News Bulletin Reports
13:32
Parliament approves law for term extension of Army Commander, ISF Director General
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
08:06
Al Jazeera's Wael al-Dahdouh wounded in Khan Yunis
Middle East News
08:06
Al Jazeera's Wael al-Dahdouh wounded in Khan Yunis
2
Lebanon News
07:59
Hezbollah: Our fighters targeted Jardah site with Burkan missiles and the Intelligence Battalion in the Metat Barracks
Lebanon News
07:59
Hezbollah: Our fighters targeted Jardah site with Burkan missiles and the Intelligence Battalion in the Metat Barracks
3
Lebanon News
09:24
Lebanese Parliament extends the Army Commander and Security Services' term for one year
Lebanon News
09:24
Lebanese Parliament extends the Army Commander and Security Services' term for one year
4
Middle East News
12:14
Israeli army spokesman: We will resort to the military option if diplomacy fails to remove Hezbollah from the border
Middle East News
12:14
Israeli army spokesman: We will resort to the military option if diplomacy fails to remove Hezbollah from the border
5
Lebanon News
06:19
Cabinet session postponed due to insufficient attendance of ministers for quorum achievement
Lebanon News
06:19
Cabinet session postponed due to insufficient attendance of ministers for quorum achievement
6
Lebanon News
07:20
Kfarchouba Municipality responds to Israeli Leaflets, denounces 'aggressive' intentions
Lebanon News
07:20
Kfarchouba Municipality responds to Israeli Leaflets, denounces 'aggressive' intentions
7
Middle East News
10:21
Several rockets intercepted in Jerusalem's sky: AFP
Middle East News
10:21
Several rockets intercepted in Jerusalem's sky: AFP
8
Press Highlights
00:30
Lebanese army in the spotlight: Balancing act amidst political and security challenges
Press Highlights
00:30
Lebanese army in the spotlight: Balancing act amidst political and security challenges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More