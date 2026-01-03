U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Saturday that Venezuela ignored offers to reach a settlement, adding that captured leader Nicolas Maduro was the "newest person to find out that President Trump means what he says."



"The president offered multiple off ramps, but was very clear throughout this process: the drug trafficking must stop, and the stolen oil must be returned to the United States," Vance said in a post on X.



Vance also doubled down on the U.S. justification that Maduro was a fugitive from U.S. law, saying: "You don't get to avoid justice for drug trafficking in the United States because you live in a palace in Caracas."



AFP



