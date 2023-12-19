News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Christmas Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Colonna did not raise the issue of Hezbollah’s withdrawal from southern border area to the north of Litani
Lebanon News
2023-12-19 | 04:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Colonna did not raise the issue of Hezbollah’s withdrawal from southern border area to the north of Litani
On Monday, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna quickly visited Beirut from Israel and held talks with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.
According to Al-Joumhouria information, the French Minister’s visit was exploratory, and it was a review of the facts of the ongoing war in Gaza and its developments and repercussions on the region.
During her talks, she started by appreciating the army commander’s extension decision, affirming France’s concern for Lebanon and the necessity of regularizing its political life by expediting the completion of the presidential process.
In this context, she pointed to French and possibly non-French efforts at the beginning of the new year to reinvigorate this file with more significant momentum toward a quick resolution.
In addition, the information confirmed that Colonna did not bring up the issue of Hezbollah’s withdrawal from the southern border area to the north of the Litani either directly or indirectly. Instead, she reiterated what had previously been emphasized in her earlier visit regarding France’s growing concern about the possibility of further deterioration in the south.
She also stressed the need for the Lebanese side to be aware of the seriousness of the situation and to seek to avoid a slide into a wider war. In this context, she emphasized the more accurate implementation of Resolution 1701.
Lebanon News
Catherine Colonna
Hezbollah
South
Lebanon
Litani
Next
Mikati: To expedite the election of a President
MP Hankach weighs in: Lebanon's urgent need for a President in the face of crisis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-16
Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-12-16
Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-08
Hezbollah mourns three members from south Lebanon amid ongoing conflict
Lebanon News
2023-12-08
Hezbollah mourns three members from south Lebanon amid ongoing conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30
French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30
French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-23
South Lebanon under fire: Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah outpost in Beit Yaroun, resulting in five members killed
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-23
South Lebanon under fire: Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah outpost in Beit Yaroun, resulting in five members killed
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:39
PSP head meets EU Ambassador in Clemenceau
Lebanon News
07:39
PSP head meets EU Ambassador in Clemenceau
0
Lebanon News
07:18
Bou Saab meets US ambassador who acknowledged the recent legislative accomplishments
Lebanon News
07:18
Bou Saab meets US ambassador who acknowledged the recent legislative accomplishments
0
Lebanon News
05:06
MP Jimmy Jabbour to LBCI: We still reject the Army Commander’s term extension
Lebanon News
05:06
MP Jimmy Jabbour to LBCI: We still reject the Army Commander’s term extension
0
Lebanon News
04:50
Mikati: To expedite the election of a President
Lebanon News
04:50
Mikati: To expedite the election of a President
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-19
Egyptian presidency: Egyptian-Jordanian summit in Cairo on Thursday
Middle East News
2023-10-19
Egyptian presidency: Egyptian-Jordanian summit in Cairo on Thursday
0
Lebanon News
12:31
US Secretary of Defense calls on Hezbollah to avoid expanding the conflict
Lebanon News
12:31
US Secretary of Defense calls on Hezbollah to avoid expanding the conflict
0
Press Highlights
01:19
MP Salim Sayegh: Lebanon's victory in the battle for Army Commander's extension
Press Highlights
01:19
MP Salim Sayegh: Lebanon's victory in the battle for Army Commander's extension
0
Lebanon News
14:16
A Cabinet meeting at the Serail at 9:30 AM on Tuesday
Lebanon News
14:16
A Cabinet meeting at the Serail at 9:30 AM on Tuesday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:31
US Secretary of Defense calls on Hezbollah to avoid expanding the conflict
Lebanon News
12:31
US Secretary of Defense calls on Hezbollah to avoid expanding the conflict
2
Lebanon News
14:29
French Foreign Minister Colonna from the Pine Palace: If Lebanon plunges into war, recovery will be nearly impossible
Lebanon News
14:29
French Foreign Minister Colonna from the Pine Palace: If Lebanon plunges into war, recovery will be nearly impossible
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Diplomatic efforts: Implementing UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Diplomatic efforts: Implementing UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon
4
Middle East News
09:44
The death toll from Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip reaches 19,453: Gaza Health Ministry
Middle East News
09:44
The death toll from Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip reaches 19,453: Gaza Health Ministry
5
Lebanon News
14:16
A Cabinet meeting at the Serail at 9:30 AM on Tuesday
Lebanon News
14:16
A Cabinet meeting at the Serail at 9:30 AM on Tuesday
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
7
Press Highlights
01:32
Le Drian to return to Beirut
Press Highlights
01:32
Le Drian to return to Beirut
8
Middle East News
08:01
Egyptian President El-Sisi wins 89.6% in presidential elections with 66.8% participation rate
Middle East News
08:01
Egyptian President El-Sisi wins 89.6% in presidential elections with 66.8% participation rate
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More