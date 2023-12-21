Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon

2023-12-21
Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon
0min
Israeli raid kills elderly woman in South Lebanon

An Israeli raid killed an elderly woman and injured her husband in their home in the south.

The Israeli army announced that the air force carried out retaliatory strikes on Hezbollah targets, including the location from which the group launched an attack on Wednesday evening.

This raises the civilian death toll in southern Lebanon due to Israeli airstrikes in the past few weeks to around 20, including journalists and children, according to Reuters' tally.

Another Israeli strike overnight resulted in the death of a member of Hezbollah.

