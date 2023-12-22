Casino du Liban rings in New Year: A 100 percent dollarization revelation by CEO Roland Khoury

Lebanon News
2023-12-22 | 04:54
High views
Casino du Liban rings in New Year: A 100 percent dollarization revelation by CEO Roland Khoury
2min
Casino du Liban rings in New Year: A 100 percent dollarization revelation by CEO Roland Khoury

Casino du Liban's CEO Roland Khoury announced that "at the beginning of the year, Casino du Liban becomes 100 percent dollarized."

Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he stated, "Due to the Gaza war, the numbers in Casino du Liban declined, but after the truce, activity resumed, especially with incoming visitors."

He added, "We must work towards renewing Casino du Liban's license, which expires in 2026. We pay the state 50 percent of the revenues, not the profits."

He considered there are "significant areas for investment in Casino du Liban, and we have the funds. We need an extension of Casino du Liban's license to 10 years and stability in the country."

Khoury said, "We have been working for three years on an archive for Casino du Liban in collaboration with the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik. It will be published on the website at the beginning of the year."

He revealed that "in the board of directors of Casino du Liban, we set politics aside, work together, and make decisions unanimously."

He affirmed that "there are no new hires in Casino du Liban, and this year we did not make a profit, but we did not incur losses."
 

Lebanon News

Casino Du Liban

Dollarization

CEO

Roland Khoury

Lebanon

Gaza

War

Tourism Minister: An important and surprising tourism initiative would have taken place in Lebanon if not for the Gaza war
Two incidents indicate Israel's intention to establish a buffer zone
