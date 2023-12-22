News
Lebanon News
2023-12-22 | 07:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Mikati: Lebanon ready to apply UN resolution on border if Israel complies
Lebanon is ready to implement a UN resolution that would help end Hezbollah's cross-border attacks on Israel if Israel also complies and withdraws from the disputed territory, Lebanon's prime minister said Friday.
The frontier between Lebanon and Israel has seen escalating exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.
UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, called for the removal of armed personnel south of Lebanon's Litani River, except for UN peacekeepers and the Lebanese army and state security forces.
The solution to the current cross-border hostilities "is the implementation of international resolutions," including Resolution 1701, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in a statement.
"We are totally ready to commit to their implementation, on condition the Israeli side does the same and withdraws -- according to the international laws and resolutions -- from occupied territory," he added.
A diplomatic source, requesting anonymity, told AFP that the proposals to avert another all-out conflict include settling the disputed land border between Israel and Lebanon and encouraging Hezbollah to withdraw its fighters from near the frontier.
AFP
Lebanon News
Najib Mikati
Lebanon
UN
Resolution
Border
Israel
Hezbollah
Prime Minister
