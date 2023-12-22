Mikati: Lebanon ready to apply UN resolution on border if Israel complies

Lebanon News
2023-12-22 | 07:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mikati: Lebanon ready to apply UN resolution on border if Israel complies
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Mikati: Lebanon ready to apply UN resolution on border if Israel complies

Lebanon is ready to implement a UN resolution that would help end Hezbollah's cross-border attacks on Israel if Israel also complies and withdraws from the disputed territory, Lebanon's prime minister said Friday.

The frontier between Lebanon and Israel has seen escalating exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.

UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, called for the removal of armed personnel south of Lebanon's Litani River, except for UN peacekeepers and the Lebanese army and state security forces.

The solution to the current cross-border hostilities "is the implementation of international resolutions," including Resolution 1701, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in a statement.

"We are totally ready to commit to their implementation, on condition the Israeli side does the same and withdraws -- according to the international laws and resolutions -- from occupied territory," he added.

A diplomatic source, requesting anonymity, told AFP that the proposals to avert another all-out conflict include settling the disputed land border between Israel and Lebanon and encouraging Hezbollah to withdraw its fighters from near the frontier.

AFP

Lebanon News

Najib Mikati

Lebanon

UN

Resolution

Border

Israel

Hezbollah

Prime Minister

Lebanon's anti-money laundering system: Acting BDL Governor reveals 'acceptable' results
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14

Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-23

South Lebanon under fire: Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah outpost in Beit Yaroun, resulting in five members killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-31

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-27

UN: About 29,000 displaced people in Lebanon due to the escalation with Israel in the border area

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:33

Lebanon's anti-money laundering system: Acting BDL Governor reveals 'acceptable' results

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Hezbollah mourns the martyr Hussein Ali Ezzedine from Maaroub, south Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:10

Tourism Minister: An important and surprising tourism initiative would have taken place in Lebanon if not for the Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Casino du Liban rings in New Year: A 100 percent dollarization revelation by CEO Roland Khoury

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-20

WFP's first aid convoy from Jordan reaches Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Hostage stalemate: Hamas video sparks outrage in Israel amidst fading negotiation hopes and calls to halt Gaza aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-18

Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Lavrov: Russia, Arab League will work to ‘stop the bloodshed’ in Israel and Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

Israel's escalating response: State of emergency along northern border amid rising tensions with Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

World Bank report: Lebanon 'In the grip of a new crisis'

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:29

Pressure for ceasefire: Will Lebanon's south stay clear of 'war flames?'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Mikati: Lebanon ready to apply UN resolution on border if Israel complies

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Hezbollah mourns the martyr Hussein Ali Ezzedine from Maaroub, south Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:31

Israeli army says killed over two thousand fighters in Gaza since December

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:23

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More