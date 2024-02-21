News
Pop superstar Taylor Swift named IFPI 2023 global recording artist of the year
World News
2024-02-21 | 11:56
Pop superstar Taylor Swift added another honour to her long list of accolades on Wednesday, winning the global recording artist of the year award for the fourth time from the IFPI, the organisation that represents the recorded music industry.
The "Anti-Hero" singer scooped the award for the second year running, and has previously won it 2014 and 2019. The latest is for 2023.
The prize is calculated by looking at an artist’s or group’s worldwide sales for streaming, download and physical music formats during the calendar year and covers their whole body of work, according to the IFPI.
It is presented to the artist who tops the IFPI Global Artist Chart, which Swift has done more than any other artist since its introduction 11 years ago.
"She continues to redefine the limits of global success. Taylor is a singular talent and her commitment to her craft and her fans is truly phenomenal," Lewis Morrison, director of charts and certifications at IFPI, said in a statement.
K-Pop stars SEVENTEEN and Stray Kids came second and third respectively in the chart in what IFPI described as a "record year for Korean artists".
Four K-Pop acts made the top 10 with TOMORROW X TOGETHER at no.7 and NewJeans at no.8.
Other artists to feature in the top 10 include Drake at no. 4, The Weeknd at no.5.
Earlier this month, Swift, 34, set another record at the Grammy Awards, winning the prize for album of the year for an unprecedented fourth time.
Reuters
World News
Variety and Tech
Pop
Taylor Swift
Artist
IFPI
Music
