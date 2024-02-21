Pop superstar Taylor Swift named IFPI 2023 global recording artist of the year

World News
2024-02-21 | 11:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pop superstar Taylor Swift named IFPI 2023 global recording artist of the year
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Pop superstar Taylor Swift named IFPI 2023 global recording artist of the year

Pop superstar Taylor Swift added another honour to her long list of accolades on Wednesday, winning the global recording artist of the year award for the fourth time from the IFPI, the organisation that represents the recorded music industry.

The "Anti-Hero" singer scooped the award for the second year running, and has previously won it 2014 and 2019. The latest is for 2023.

The prize is calculated by looking at an artist’s or group’s worldwide sales for streaming, download and physical music formats during the calendar year and covers their whole body of work, according to the IFPI.

It is presented to the artist who tops the IFPI Global Artist Chart, which Swift has done more than any other artist since its introduction 11 years ago.

"She continues to redefine the limits of global success. Taylor is a singular talent and her commitment to her craft and her fans is truly phenomenal," Lewis Morrison, director of charts and certifications at IFPI, said in a statement.

K-Pop stars SEVENTEEN and Stray Kids came second and third respectively in the chart in what IFPI described as a "record year for Korean artists".

Four K-Pop acts made the top 10 with TOMORROW X TOGETHER at no.7 and NewJeans at no.8.

Other artists to feature in the top 10 include Drake at no. 4, The Weeknd at no.5.

Earlier this month, Swift, 34, set another record at the Grammy Awards, winning the prize for album of the year for an unprecedented fourth time.

Reuters
 

World News

Variety and Tech

Pop

Taylor Swift

Artist

IFPI

Music

LBCI Next
China considers US veto 'will increase the situation's danger' in Gaza
Washington rejects comparisons by Brazilian President of Israeli Campaign on Gaza to Holocaust
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-18

Pope Francis pleas for an end to Sudan's civil war

LBCI
World News
2024-02-11

Pope Francis elevates first female saint from Argentina to sainthood

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-02-06

Grammy viewership leaps on night Taylor Swift sets record

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-02-05

Taylor Swift sets record winning Grammy for album of the year for fourth time

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:00

Russia's Supreme Court upholds barring of anti-war presidential candidate, Boris Nadezhdin

LBCI
World News
13:37

Britain and Jordan airdrop aid to a hospital in northern Gaza

LBCI
World News
13:27

Brazil at G20 meeting: UN Security Council 'paralysis' regarding Gaza and Ukraine is 'unacceptable'

LBCI
World News
12:19

Report: 45,123 Russian soldiers died in Ukraine since the start of the war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:43

Tensions Rise: French warning signals Israeli action against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Ministry of Energy refutes Israeli claims: Facilities belong to EBML

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-16

Hamas: The losses among Israeli hostages are 'significant'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:43

Tensions Rise: French warning signals Israeli action against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military positions in two settlements

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Israeli Army targets sites in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Ministry of Energy refutes Israeli claims: Facilities belong to EBML

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:36

Residential building in Basta area evacuated after collapse warnings: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army support conference in Paris postponed

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

Colonel Sandro Iervolino unveils Italy's unwavering support for Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More