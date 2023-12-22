Israeli soldier killed, another 'severely' injured in Lebanon shelling

2023-12-22 | 12:21
0min
Israeli soldier killed, another 'severely' injured in Lebanon shelling

The Israeli army announced the death of one of its soldiers and the severe injury of another as a result of shelling from Lebanon.

The army said in a statement: "The soldier was killed during operational activities in the Shtula area near the border with Lebanon, where there is an escalation in the context of the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas."
 

