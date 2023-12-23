Israeli army conducts raid near UNIFIL center along Khardali River

2023-12-23
Israeli army conducts raid near UNIFIL center along Khardali River
0min
Israeli army conducts raid near UNIFIL center along Khardali River

In a recent development, the Israeli army conducted a raid along the Khardali River on Saturday morning, situated south of the Litani and in proximity to the UNIFIL center.

The military action prompted the Lebanese army to reroute vehicles at the Khardali checkpoint, indicating heightened regional tensions.

Lebanon News

Israeli Army

Raid

UNIFIL

Khardali River

Litani

Lebanon

Patriarch al-Rahi's message to Lebanese politicians amid presidential vacuum
Qatar takes center stage as French role falters in Lebanese presidential race
