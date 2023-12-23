News
Israeli army conducts raid near UNIFIL center along Khardali River
Lebanon News
2023-12-23 | 02:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army conducts raid near UNIFIL center along Khardali River
In a recent development, the Israeli army conducted a raid along the Khardali River on Saturday morning, situated south of the Litani and in proximity to the UNIFIL center.
The military action prompted the Lebanese army to reroute vehicles at the Khardali checkpoint, indicating heightened regional tensions.
Lebanon News
Israeli Army
Raid
UNIFIL
Khardali River
Litani
Lebanon
