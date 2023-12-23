News
Patriarch al-Rahi's message to Lebanese politicians amid presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
2023-12-23 | 04:25
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Patriarch al-Rahi's message to Lebanese politicians amid presidential vacuum
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, in his Christmas message, said: "Our people in southern Lebanon who are suffering from a war that was imposed on them and they do not want it, and none of us or the Lebanese want it."
He expressed solidarity with the people in South Lebanon as well as with the people in Gaza who are facing a "genocidal war."
In his message, al-Rahi emphasized the need for political leaders in the Lebanese Parliament, government, parties, and parliamentary blocs to seek the guidance of God's word, enlightening consciences.
He urged them to emerge freely from the darkness of their selfish and sectarian interests and to lead the country out of the presidential vacuum, especially in this critical phase of Lebanon's history.
Al-Rahi addressed the officials by saying: "You are committing a crime against the Presidency, the constitutional institutions, and the Lebanese people, while you continue to depend on the election of the head of state to a person, project, or hidden goal, and the victim is the state with its entity and the people with their stolen rights."
In addition, he questioned the motive behind delaying the election of a president, emphasizing the necessity of protecting the country from the disintegration of its institutions, the dispersion of its people, and the absence of its representation in ongoing discussions in international capitals concerning the turbulent Middle East region.
Al-Rai said: "Will you tell us why you want to destroy the state by not electing a president for it? And you know very well that there is no state without a president! They talk about consensus around the person of the president. This consensus occurs during successive election cycles following the rule of democracy."
He asked, "Who protects the constitution in the absence of the president, and he alone swears an oath to defend it?
Al-Rai continued: "In his absence, who heads the two constitutional institutions, the Parliament and the government, in terms of controlling the harmony of their work, as they are the two wings of the state, and it is the president's duty to ensure their harmony, under the pretext of respecting the constitution?"
