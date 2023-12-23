Hezbollah's Kaouk: Any Israeli targeting of civilians would be met with swift and robust resistance response

Lebanon News
2023-12-23 | 05:50
High views
Hezbollah&#39;s Kaouk: Any Israeli targeting of civilians would be met with swift and robust resistance response
2min
Hezbollah's Kaouk: Any Israeli targeting of civilians would be met with swift and robust resistance response

Sheikh Nabil Kaouk, a member of Hezbollah's Central Council, reiterates Hezbollah's steadfast dedication to the resolute protection of civilians in Lebanon, emphasizing that "any Israeli targeting of civilians would be met with swift and robust resistance response, employing a principle of reciprocity—an eye for an eye, home for a home, depth for depth."

Kaouk's remarks transpired during a commemorative ceremony organized by Hezbollah in honor of "Martyr on the Road to Jerusalem" Mohammad Hassan Jafar Makki. The event was attended by religious scholars, activists, notable figures, the families of martyrs, and a gathering of residents.

He noted that the decision of the resistance factions in Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen is to remain in continuous confrontation against the Israeli enemy as long as aggression persists.

Kaouk pointed out that the factions successfully besieged the enemy through marches and missiles from all directions, from southern Lebanon to Iraq, Yemen, and Gaza. He argued that this has forced the enemy to suffocate, highlighting the effectiveness of this strategy in compelling a halt to aggression against Gaza.

Kaouk addressed Israel's daily threats and demands, dismissing them as mere fantasies.

He stated that "Israel has been defeated, and the defeated cannot dictate terms. Despite the enemy's attempts to raise its voice through threats, their leaders cry out in pain and defeat, unable to impose conditions."

