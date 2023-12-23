News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The World in Lebanon
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Khawaja to LBCI: I hope parliamentary blocs would reconsider Berri's presidential initiative
Lebanon News
2023-12-23 | 06:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Khawaja to LBCI: I hope parliamentary blocs would reconsider Berri's presidential initiative
Member of the Development and Liberation Bloc, MP Mohammad Khawaja, affirmed that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri considers the primary concern today to be the election of a president due to the unsustainable continuation with a caretaker government.
Khawaja hoped that parliamentary blocs, especially the Lebanese Forces and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), would reconsider. He highlighted Berri's balanced and practical presidential initiative, which aims to bring forth a president within ten days.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Khawaja clarified that Berri's initiative centers on dialogue followed by open electoral sessions for the presidential election.
In another context, Khawaja highlighted that it is the Israelis who are violating Resolution 1701, not Lebanon.
He stressed that since the first day of border clashes between Lebanon and Israel, the resistance has sought to keep border areas and villages safe. To this day, the resistance remains committed to the rules of engagement.
Khawaja considered that the southern resistance had taken precautionary measures to prevent an Israeli war on Lebanon, not the other way around.
Regarding the recent flooded road persisting until today, Khawaja wished caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati that there would be cooperation between the service ministries and serious coordination to address issues affecting citizens.
Lebanon News
MP
Mohammad Khawaja
LBCI
Parliamentary
Blocs
Nabih Berri
Presidential
Initiative
Next
Energy Minister Fayad: Beirut River falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Ministry
Hezbollah's Kaouk: Any Israeli targeting of civilians would be met with swift and robust resistance response
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-01
MP Boustani to LBCI: Reaching an agreement on a presidential program is even more crucial than electing a president
Lebanon News
2023-10-01
MP Boustani to LBCI: Reaching an agreement on a presidential program is even more crucial than electing a president
0
Variety and Tech
2023-12-22
Tourism Minister: An important and surprising tourism initiative would have taken place in Lebanon if not for the Gaza war
Variety and Tech
2023-12-22
Tourism Minister: An important and surprising tourism initiative would have taken place in Lebanon if not for the Gaza war
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-22
Nabih Berri's political gambit: New year consultations for presidential resolution
Press Highlights
2023-12-22
Nabih Berri's political gambit: New year consultations for presidential resolution
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-19
MP Jimmy Jabbour to LBCI: We still reject the Army Commander’s term extension
Lebanon News
2023-12-19
MP Jimmy Jabbour to LBCI: We still reject the Army Commander’s term extension
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:48
Mikati: The consequences of road closure due to the strong storm will be the focus of administrative and judicial prosecution
Lebanon News
10:48
Mikati: The consequences of road closure due to the strong storm will be the focus of administrative and judicial prosecution
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:36
Tactics and escalations: US diplomatic proposals and ground realities between Hezbollah and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
10:36
Tactics and escalations: US diplomatic proposals and ground realities between Hezbollah and Israel
0
Lebanon News
09:20
Energy Minister Fayad: Beirut River falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Ministry
Lebanon News
09:20
Energy Minister Fayad: Beirut River falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Ministry
0
Lebanon News
05:50
Hezbollah's Kaouk: Any Israeli targeting of civilians would be met with swift and robust resistance response
Lebanon News
05:50
Hezbollah's Kaouk: Any Israeli targeting of civilians would be met with swift and robust resistance response
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Third phase of war: Israel plans military redeployment in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Third phase of war: Israel plans military redeployment in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-12-10
On the sixty-fifth day of the Israeli war on Gaza, the battles are ongoing
Middle East News
2023-12-10
On the sixty-fifth day of the Israeli war on Gaza, the battles are ongoing
0
Middle East News
2023-10-09
At least 250 killed at music festival attacked by Hamas
Middle East News
2023-10-09
At least 250 killed at music festival attacked by Hamas
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-12
Army Commander's extension debate: PM Mikati 'surprised' by Lebanese Forces' position
Lebanon News
2023-12-12
Army Commander's extension debate: PM Mikati 'surprised' by Lebanese Forces' position
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:21
Israeli soldier killed, another 'severely' injured in Lebanon shelling
Lebanon News
12:21
Israeli soldier killed, another 'severely' injured in Lebanon shelling
2
Press Highlights
00:31
New US Ambassador Lisa Johnson to reinvigorate Presidential Electoral file
Press Highlights
00:31
New US Ambassador Lisa Johnson to reinvigorate Presidential Electoral file
3
Lebanon News
02:45
Israeli army conducts raid near UNIFIL center along Khardali River
Lebanon News
02:45
Israeli army conducts raid near UNIFIL center along Khardali River
4
Press Highlights
01:39
Qatar takes center stage as French role falters in Lebanese presidential race
Press Highlights
01:39
Qatar takes center stage as French role falters in Lebanese presidential race
5
Middle East News
12:36
UN Security Council moves to attempt increase in Gaza aid after US abstains
Middle East News
12:36
UN Security Council moves to attempt increase in Gaza aid after US abstains
6
Middle East News
07:40
Israeli Channel 12: The Israeli company ZIM says it has nothing to do with the targeted ship off the coast of India
Middle East News
07:40
Israeli Channel 12: The Israeli company ZIM says it has nothing to do with the targeted ship off the coast of India
7
Lebanon News
05:41
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hussein Hareb from Yaroun
Lebanon News
05:41
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hussein Hareb from Yaroun
8
Middle East News
05:38
Iran threatens Mediterranean Sea closure over Gaza war
Middle East News
05:38
Iran threatens Mediterranean Sea closure over Gaza war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More