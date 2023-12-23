Member of the Development and Liberation Bloc, MP Mohammad Khawaja, affirmed that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri considers the primary concern today to be the election of a president due to the unsustainable continuation with a caretaker government.



Khawaja hoped that parliamentary blocs, especially the Lebanese Forces and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), would reconsider. He highlighted Berri's balanced and practical presidential initiative, which aims to bring forth a president within ten days.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Khawaja clarified that Berri's initiative centers on dialogue followed by open electoral sessions for the presidential election.



In another context, Khawaja highlighted that it is the Israelis who are violating Resolution 1701, not Lebanon.



He stressed that since the first day of border clashes between Lebanon and Israel, the resistance has sought to keep border areas and villages safe. To this day, the resistance remains committed to the rules of engagement.



Khawaja considered that the southern resistance had taken precautionary measures to prevent an Israeli war on Lebanon, not the other way around.



Regarding the recent flooded road persisting until today, Khawaja wished caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati that there would be cooperation between the service ministries and serious coordination to address issues affecting citizens.