Building bridges: National Accord and Moderation blocs discuss Presidential initiative

Lebanon News
2024-02-28 | 04:55
High views
Building bridges: National Accord and Moderation blocs discuss Presidential initiative
2min
Building bridges: National Accord and Moderation blocs discuss Presidential initiative

Members of the "National Accord Bloc" met with MPs Fayssal Karame, Taha Naji, Hassan Mourad, Mohammad Yahya, and Adnan Tarabulsi, a delegation from the "National Moderation Bloc" composed of MPs Ahmad Kheir, Abdulaziz Samad, Walid Baarini, and former MP Hady Hobeiche at the residence of the late Prime Minister Omar Karami in Beirut to discuss the presidential initiative proposed by the National Moderation Bloc.

After the meeting, a member of the National Accord Bloc, MP Adnan Tarabulsi, said: "We listened to the details of this initiative from our brothers, which aims firstly at dialogue or discussion among parliamentary blocs and fellow MPs regarding finding a solution to the presidential vacancy crisis through dialogue, a dialogue that we believe in as a bloc, considering it the only means of consensus and of overcoming crises."

He added: "We view this initiative positively, and of course, we have some questions that we raised during the meeting. As the National Accord Bloc, we will discuss among ourselves and continue communicating with the National Moderation Bloc brothers."

"We will all strive for agreement and consensus to elect a president to restore order to political and constitutional work," he continued.

Tarabulsi emphasized that "it is necessary always to remind that Lebanon is a country of dialogue, and every Lebanese is responsible and invited to seek dialogue."

"What the National Moderation Bloc has done is a commendable effort, and it remains for us to provide the conducive conditions and climates for the success of this dialogue because Lebanon cannot bear more failures at the political and national levels," he said.
 

Lebanon News

National Accord Bloc

Adnan Tarabulsi

National Moderation Bloc

Lebanon

President

MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Resolution 1701 does not ensure Lebanese sovereignty
Hamas launches missile salvos from southern Lebanon into northern Israel
