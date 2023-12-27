The solar energy market declines by 80 percent

Lebanon News
2023-12-27 | 02:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The solar energy market declines by 80 percent
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
The solar energy market declines by 80 percent

Under the title "Prices in Lebanon cheaper than China: Solar energy market declines by 80 percent," the newspaper "Al-Akhbar" reported:

The import of solar panels in 2023 has decreased by 80 percent compared to 2022. The value of what was imported this year did not exceed $100 million, equivalent to about 20,000 tons of panels, compared to over 83,000 tons in 2022, with a value of nearly half a billion dollars.

The decline also affected accompanying equipment such as batteries. In contrast to the import of 106,000 tons of batteries worth $305 million in 2022, Lebanon imported around 15,000 tons this year, worth $61 million.

Some owners of companies operating in the solar energy sector attribute the significant decline in imports to the fact that "the poor do not have solar energy, and the affluent have installed it." With a sharp drop in demand for installing solar energy generation systems in homes, "major traders remain, while those urgently involved in the business left."

Lebanon News

Solar

Energy

Market

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrike kills three in Bint Jbeil
Beyond March 2024: The uncertain future of $100 monthly Aid for Lebanon's Army
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:09

Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

Government media office in Gaza to Al Jazeera: The occupation is bombing bakeries, water sources and solar energy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-03

Israeli army targets Tayr Harfa's vital solar energy project, says municipal statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-19

Lebanon's energy exploration: Awaiting TotalEnergies' next move

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:09

Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Lebanese army-evacuated center targeted by three shells in Ras al-Naqoura

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:45

Lebanon's 'gastronomic glory': Shawarma and cuisine shine in TasteAtlas' top '100 Best Cuisines and Dishes of the World'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:15

Israeli airstrike kills three in Bint Jbeil

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-10

Beyond Borders: The Complex Connection Between Hamas and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-07

Hezbollah mourns two members from Hermel amid ongoing conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-26

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets upgraded chip, thinner body and $1,800 price

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Tensions rise in the Middle East: Southern borders deteriorate following killing of Quds Force leader

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Lebanese army-evacuated center targeted by three shells in Ras al-Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:15

Israeli airstrike kills three in Bint Jbeil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:09

Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:25

The solar energy market declines by 80 percent

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:33

Beyond March 2024: The uncertain future of $100 monthly Aid for Lebanon's Army

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:45

Lebanon's 'gastronomic glory': Shawarma and cuisine shine in TasteAtlas' top '100 Best Cuisines and Dishes of the World'

LBCI
Middle East News
06:11

Hamas sets 'record straight' on Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and motives

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More