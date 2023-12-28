News
UN Peacekeeper injured in southern Lebanon: UNIFIL reports 'assault' on patrol, urges swift investigation
Lebanon News
2023-12-28 | 04:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN Peacekeeper injured in southern Lebanon: UNIFIL reports 'assault' on patrol, urges swift investigation
On Thursday, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) revealed that on Wednesday night, "a peacekeeper was hurt after a patrol was attacked by a group of young men in Taybeh," south Lebanon, confirming that a vehicle was damaged.
"Attacks on men and women serving the cause of peace are not only condemnable, but they are violations of Resolution 1701 and Lebanese law," it said in a statement.
UNIFIL said that peacekeepers' freedom of movement is essential, as they are working "to restore security and stability along the Blue Line."
It urged Lebanon's authorities to launch "a full and swift investigation, and for all perpetrators to be brought to justice," affirming "our peacekeepers remain on task, and we will continue our essential monitoring and de-escalation work."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
United Nations
UNIFIL
Peacekeeper
Taybeh
South Lebanon
Resolution 1701
Blue Line
Next
Israeli warplanes conduct intensive flights amid airstrikes in the western sector
Taymour Jumblatt to continue his moves to break the stalemate in the presidential file
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09
UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09
UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-25
UNIFIL: A UNIFIL patrol hit by Israeli army gunfire in Aitaroun, in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-11-25
UNIFIL: A UNIFIL patrol hit by Israeli army gunfire in Aitaroun, in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-28
Al Jazeera: Shell hits UN peacekeeper base in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-28
Al Jazeera: Shell hits UN peacekeeper base in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
UNIFIL commits to restoring stability in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
UNIFIL commits to restoring stability in South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
UNIFIL and Southern residents: Incidents spark calls for investigation
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
UNIFIL and Southern residents: Incidents spark calls for investigation
0
Lebanon News
10:36
Sheikh Naim Qassem: The ongoing resistance efforts are a deterrent against the New Middle East project
Lebanon News
10:36
Sheikh Naim Qassem: The ongoing resistance efforts are a deterrent against the New Middle East project
0
Lebanon News
10:00
Ongoing Israeli artillery shelling strikes multiple towns in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:00
Ongoing Israeli artillery shelling strikes multiple towns in south Lebanon
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital
0
Variety and Tech
2023-12-13
Historic agreement calls for 'transitioning away from fossil fuels'
Variety and Tech
2023-12-13
Historic agreement calls for 'transitioning away from fossil fuels'
0
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Senior PLO official condemns Netanyahu's equating of Oslo Accords to October 7
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Senior PLO official condemns Netanyahu's equating of Oslo Accords to October 7
0
Middle East News
2023-12-10
Netanyahu defies international pressure, vows to continue Gaza War against Hamas
Middle East News
2023-12-10
Netanyahu defies international pressure, vows to continue Gaza War against Hamas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:19
Mechanical failure halts Jounieh cable car: Two cabins collide, operations suspended
Lebanon News
06:19
Mechanical failure halts Jounieh cable car: Two cabins collide, operations suspended
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction
3
Press Highlights
00:45
Unprecedented escalation: Israeli threats, Hezbollah retaliation, and the shadow of IRGC commander's assassination
Press Highlights
00:45
Unprecedented escalation: Israeli threats, Hezbollah retaliation, and the shadow of IRGC commander's assassination
4
Lebanon News
05:24
Israeli warplanes conduct intensive flights amid airstrikes in the western sector
Lebanon News
05:24
Israeli warplanes conduct intensive flights amid airstrikes in the western sector
5
Lebanon News
05:43
UNIFIL patrol attacked again: Incident unfolds in Kfarkela
Lebanon News
05:43
UNIFIL patrol attacked again: Incident unfolds in Kfarkela
6
Press Highlights
01:31
'Alarming' European messages: Concerns grow as southern front nears the 'brink of war'
Press Highlights
01:31
'Alarming' European messages: Concerns grow as southern front nears the 'brink of war'
7
Lebanon News
04:29
UN Peacekeeper injured in southern Lebanon: UNIFIL reports 'assault' on patrol, urges swift investigation
Lebanon News
04:29
UN Peacekeeper injured in southern Lebanon: UNIFIL reports 'assault' on patrol, urges swift investigation
8
Lebanon News
02:19
Australia works to prevent escalation: Two citizens killed in Southern Lebanon airstrike
Lebanon News
02:19
Australia works to prevent escalation: Two citizens killed in Southern Lebanon airstrike
