UN Peacekeeper injured in southern Lebanon: UNIFIL reports 'assault' on patrol, urges swift investigation

On Thursday, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) revealed that on Wednesday night, "a peacekeeper was hurt after a patrol was attacked by a group of young men in Taybeh," south Lebanon, confirming that a vehicle was damaged.



"Attacks on men and women serving the cause of peace are not only condemnable, but they are violations of Resolution 1701 and Lebanese law," it said in a statement.



UNIFIL said that peacekeepers' freedom of movement is essential, as they are working "to restore security and stability along the Blue Line."



It urged Lebanon's authorities to launch "a full and swift investigation, and for all perpetrators to be brought to justice," affirming "our peacekeepers remain on task, and we will continue our essential monitoring and de-escalation work."