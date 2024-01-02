Civil Defense quells fire in Syrian refugee camp in Zahle

Lebanon News
2024-01-02 | 06:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Civil Defense quells fire in Syrian refugee camp in Zahle
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Civil Defense quells fire in Syrian refugee camp in Zahle

Civil Defense personnel successfully managed to control a fire that broke out inside one of the camps for Syrian refugees in the Zahle Plain.

The fire affected four tents, and the Civil Defense transported three individuals who sustained burns to hospitals in the area, according to the National News Agency. 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Civil Defense

Fire

Camps

Syria

Refugees

Zahle

LBCI Next
French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
Father Youssef Nasr advocates for retired teachers: Unveiling the oppression within
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-21

Hajjar: If Syria's security situation is better than Lebanon's, then the EU should facilitate the refugees' return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-06

Snowballing crisis: Syrian refugees and Lebanon's struggle

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-22

Pressure for ceasefire: Will Lebanon's south stay clear of 'war flames?'

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-14

Israel: One in five rockets fired by Hezbollah falls inside Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

Israeli drone strikes two homes in Blida; no casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

France provides 15 tons of medical aid to the Lebanese army

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Father Youssef Nasr advocates for retired teachers: Unveiling the oppression within

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:31

Five killed in collision of two planes at Haneda Airport in Tokyo

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Father Youssef Nasr advocates for retired teachers: Unveiling the oppression within

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-17

Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-27

Israel awaits Hamas' response to extending truce: Israeli army Radio

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Zarit Barrack, inflicting casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:54

Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:53

Berri's diplomatic insights: UNIFIL's role, resolution 1701, and Israel's obstruction

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:43

Southern Lebanon's dilemma: Strategic shifts and resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:33

Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increase

LBCI
Middle East News
05:23

Israeli army says investigating soldier on the death of a Palestinian detainee in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More