Father Youssef Nasr advocates for retired teachers: Unveiling the oppression within

Lebanon News
2024-01-02 | 05:19
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Father Youssef Nasr advocates for retired teachers: Unveiling the oppression within
2min
Father Youssef Nasr advocates for retired teachers: Unveiling the oppression within

The Secretary-General of Catholic Schools, Father Youssef Nasr, affirmed their support for retired teachers, pointing out that this teacher remains the oppressed class in this country.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show: "We want the rightful owner to take his right."

He added, "We are convinced we should take a specific initiative towards this retired teacher who dedicated his life to education."

Nasr pointed out that the positives in the law regulating the educational authority in private schools and the school budget are met with significant negatives and damages, whether on the teacher, parents, or educational institutions.

He explained that this law conflicts with other laws, as there is Law 515 that prohibits transactions in dollars, and this law comes to legalize prohibitions in principle.

He said, "There are problems in the compensation fund, as there is a law that obliges the compensation fund to collect all subscriptions in Lebanese currency and does not provide retirees with any compensation or retirement except based on the salary and rank series."

He also noted that "there are financial consequences and implications for this law, as a certain class will bear it either parents or teachers."

