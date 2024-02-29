Report by Amale Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Israeli officials woke up on Thursday to the sound of dozens of rockets falling in the northern region on the border with Lebanon, while the army was training for scenarios of clashes there.

All of this amidst the silence of officials who did not comment on reports suggesting Washington expects a war between Lebanon and Israel to erupt between late spring and early summer if diplomatic efforts continue to face obstacles.

Security and military officials warned of the repercussions of a war with Lebanon, which could become necessary.

According to an assessment by the army, Hezbollah continues to focus its attacks on strategic and military areas using advanced and precise drones capable of monitoring these locations. At the same time, Israel has succeeded through its military activities in keeping the forces of Al-Radwan away from the borders.

Following an evaluation session involving Chief of Staff Hertzl Halevi, it was decided to move additional units to the border area with Lebanon.

The army also kept the scenario of infiltration operations through the Lebanese borders as one of its priorities, intensifying its efforts to establish obstacles along a long stretch there.

On the ground, the army continues its defensive preparations, deploying Iron Dome, Hetz, and David's Sling systems in various areas to counter rockets. At the same time, it has not yet completed preparations to confront drone systems, which Israel has acknowledged as one of its most significant challenges at this time.



As part of the preparations, explosions were heard in the area of Haifa, known as Kiryat, on Wednesday and Thursday, with Rafael Military Industries announcing that they were military experiments.

The army, for its part, refused to explain the motives behind these experiments despite demands from Israelis to do so.

Additionally, the army maintained silence regarding the operations to detonate minefields in the Golan Heights, amid military expectations that all of this is necessary preparation for the possibility of a war in the north, starting with Lebanon and extending to the Syrian borders.









