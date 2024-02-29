Escalating Tensions: Israel's Preparations Amidst Regional Uncertainty

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-29 | 11:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Escalating Tensions: Israel&#39;s Preparations Amidst Regional Uncertainty
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Preparations Amidst Regional Uncertainty

Report by Amale Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

Israeli officials woke up on Thursday to the sound of dozens of rockets falling in the northern region on the border with Lebanon, while the army was training for scenarios of clashes there. 
All of this amidst the silence of officials who did not comment on reports suggesting Washington expects a war between Lebanon and Israel to erupt between late spring and early summer if diplomatic efforts continue to face obstacles. 
Security and military officials warned of the repercussions of a war with Lebanon, which could become necessary.
According to an assessment by the army, Hezbollah continues to focus its attacks on strategic and military areas using advanced and precise drones capable of monitoring these locations. At the same time, Israel has succeeded through its military activities in keeping the forces of Al-Radwan away from the borders. 
Following an evaluation session involving Chief of Staff Hertzl Halevi, it was decided to move additional units to the border area with Lebanon. 
The army also kept the scenario of infiltration operations through the Lebanese borders as one of its priorities, intensifying its efforts to establish obstacles along a long stretch there.
On the ground, the army continues its defensive preparations, deploying Iron Dome, Hetz, and David's Sling systems in various areas to counter rockets. At the same time, it has not yet completed preparations to confront drone systems, which Israel has acknowledged as one of its most significant challenges at this time.

As part of the preparations, explosions were heard in the area of Haifa, known as Kiryat, on Wednesday and Thursday, with Rafael Military Industries announcing that they were military experiments. 
The army, for its part, refused to explain the motives behind these experiments despite demands from Israelis to do so. 
Additionally, the army maintained silence regarding the operations to detonate minefields in the Golan Heights, amid military expectations that all of this is necessary preparation for the possibility of a war in the north, starting with Lebanon and extending to the Syrian borders.




News Bulletin Reports

Israel

War

Military

LBCI Next
Navigating Palestinian Unity: Challenges and Prospects
Changing Arab perception: Michigan primaries unveil electoral landscape for upcoming US presidential elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26

Jordan's King warns of risks of Israel's planned military operation in Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23

Israel's military exports to India unaffected by Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-21

Balancing Act: Israel's Diplomatic and Military Strategies Towards a Prisoner Exchange

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08

Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:44

Critical Crossroads: Iran's First Legislative Elections Since Mahsa Amini's Uprising

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:42

Lebanon's Monthly Salary and Transport Allowance Increases: Financial Implications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Navigating Palestinian Unity: Challenges and Prospects

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-28

Changing Arab perception: Michigan primaries unveil electoral landscape for upcoming US presidential elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-03

UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07

Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes

LBCI
World News
2023-07-30

France condemns violence in front of its embassy in Niger

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-20

Kuwait cabinet submits resignation to new emir

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

CNN sources: Israel's potential ground invasion into Lebanon rings alarms

LBCI
Middle East News
06:40

Israeli strike hits Hezbollah truck near Lebanese-Syrian border, kills at least one fighter

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Mikati's inability to increase salaries of military to avoid inflation

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

Berri to Al-Joumhouria: I am ready to call for successive sessions in this case

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:35

Sources to Al-Joumhouria: The Quintet deems its mission futile

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:48

Death toll of Israel’s war on Gaza exceeds 30,000: Health ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More