Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees

2024-04-11 | 07:06
Lebanon's Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, affirmed: "We do not incite hostility towards Syrian refugees."

He called for the law to be enforced on all individuals residing in Lebanese territory.

During an interview with the "Al-Hadath" news channel, he stated that Lebanon is dedicated to upholding human rights and ensuring the protection of all individuals within Lebanese borders through lawful means.

He urged everyone to exercise restraint.
 

