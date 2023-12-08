EU adds two top Hamas commanders to terrorist list

The European Union on Friday added two leaders of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) to its terrorism list, following the attack carried out by the movement in October on Israeli towns.



The European Union stated that the two individuals were Mohammed Deif, the military commander of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and his deputy, Marwan Issa.



According to the decision, the assets and other financial resources of the leaders will be frozen in the member states of the European Union as of Friday.



Reuters