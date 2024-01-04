News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah 'loses' four members, including key figure Hussein Yazbek, in Naqoura attack
Lebanon News
2024-01-04 | 01:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah 'loses' four members, including key figure Hussein Yazbek, in Naqoura attack
An Israeli raid that targeted a house in Naqoura resulted in four martyrs among Hezbollah, including Naqoura liaison official Hussein Yazbek.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Naqoura
Martyrs
Hezbollah
Hussein Yazbek
Next
How will Hezbollah respond to the killing of al-Arouri?
Hezbollah's strategic calculations: Navigating political 'minefields' after Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:24
Khawaja: In Nasrallah's speech, it became clear that the response to Saleh al-Arouri's assassination will happen
Lebanon News
05:24
Khawaja: In Nasrallah's speech, it became clear that the response to Saleh al-Arouri's assassination will happen
0
Middle East News
04:43
Reuters sources: Two fighters allied with Iran killed in drone attack in Baghdad
Middle East News
04:43
Reuters sources: Two fighters allied with Iran killed in drone attack in Baghdad
0
Lebanon Economy
04:25
Financial governance in focus: Central Bank of Lebanon reviews policies for transparency
Lebanon Economy
04:25
Financial governance in focus: Central Bank of Lebanon reviews policies for transparency
0
Middle East News
04:04
Health Ministry official: 14 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks west of Khan Yunis
Middle East News
04:04
Health Ministry official: 14 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks west of Khan Yunis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:24
Khawaja: In Nasrallah's speech, it became clear that the response to Saleh al-Arouri's assassination will happen
Lebanon News
05:24
Khawaja: In Nasrallah's speech, it became clear that the response to Saleh al-Arouri's assassination will happen
0
Lebanon Economy
04:25
Financial governance in focus: Central Bank of Lebanon reviews policies for transparency
Lebanon Economy
04:25
Financial governance in focus: Central Bank of Lebanon reviews policies for transparency
0
Press Highlights
02:35
How will Hezbollah respond to the killing of al-Arouri?
Press Highlights
02:35
How will Hezbollah respond to the killing of al-Arouri?
0
Press Highlights
01:18
Hezbollah's strategic calculations: Navigating political 'minefields' after Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
Press Highlights
01:18
Hezbollah's strategic calculations: Navigating political 'minefields' after Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-23
Israel-affiliated merchant vessel hit by aerial vehicle off India
World News
2023-12-23
Israel-affiliated merchant vessel hit by aerial vehicle off India
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-30
Hezbollah mourns four martyrs from Lebanon’s Bekaa
Lebanon News
2023-12-30
Hezbollah mourns four martyrs from Lebanon’s Bekaa
0
Lebanon News
01:48
Hezbollah 'loses' four members, including key figure Hussein Yazbek, in Naqoura attack
Lebanon News
01:48
Hezbollah 'loses' four members, including key figure Hussein Yazbek, in Naqoura attack
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-05
Islamic Risala Scout Association: Israeli forces target civil defense vehicles, injure paramedics
Lebanon News
2023-11-05
Islamic Risala Scout Association: Israeli forces target civil defense vehicles, injure paramedics
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah condemns Israeli 'aggression,' mourns Saleh Al-Arouri
Lebanon News
12:50
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah condemns Israeli 'aggression,' mourns Saleh Al-Arouri
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:55
LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
11:55
LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
3
Lebanon News
01:48
Hezbollah 'loses' four members, including key figure Hussein Yazbek, in Naqoura attack
Lebanon News
01:48
Hezbollah 'loses' four members, including key figure Hussein Yazbek, in Naqoura attack
4
Middle East News
06:32
Israel is prepared for 'all scenarios' after Al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon
Middle East News
06:32
Israel is prepared for 'all scenarios' after Al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon
5
Middle East News
08:24
Over 70 killed in 'terrorist attacks' near Soleimani's tomb
Middle East News
08:24
Over 70 killed in 'terrorist attacks' near Soleimani's tomb
6
Lebanon News
15:18
Miller refutes accusations: US, Israel not involved in Iran explosions; says US not notified of al-Arouri assassination
Lebanon News
15:18
Miller refutes accusations: US, Israel not involved in Iran explosions; says US not notified of al-Arouri assassination
7
World News
10:00
Argentina arrests foreigners from Syria and Lebanon on suspicion of planning a 'terrorist act'
World News
10:00
Argentina arrests foreigners from Syria and Lebanon on suspicion of planning a 'terrorist act'
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Security alert in the region: Israel's assassination of Hamas' Saleh al-Arouri sparks fear of escalation
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Security alert in the region: Israel's assassination of Hamas' Saleh al-Arouri sparks fear of escalation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More