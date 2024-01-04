Hezbollah 'loses' four members, including key figure Hussein Yazbek, in Naqoura attack

Lebanon News
2024-01-04 | 01:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah &#39;loses&#39; four members, including key figure Hussein Yazbek, in Naqoura attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah 'loses' four members, including key figure Hussein Yazbek, in Naqoura attack

An Israeli raid that targeted a house in Naqoura resulted in four martyrs among Hezbollah, including Naqoura liaison official Hussein Yazbek.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Naqoura

Martyrs

Hezbollah

Hussein Yazbek

LBCI Next
How will Hezbollah respond to the killing of al-Arouri?
Hezbollah's strategic calculations: Navigating political 'minefields' after Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Khawaja: In Nasrallah's speech, it became clear that the response to Saleh al-Arouri's assassination will happen

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

Reuters sources: Two fighters allied with Iran killed in drone attack in Baghdad

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:25

Financial governance in focus: Central Bank of Lebanon reviews policies for transparency

LBCI
Middle East News
04:04

Health Ministry official: 14 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks west of Khan Yunis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Khawaja: In Nasrallah's speech, it became clear that the response to Saleh al-Arouri's assassination will happen

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:25

Financial governance in focus: Central Bank of Lebanon reviews policies for transparency

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:35

How will Hezbollah respond to the killing of al-Arouri?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Hezbollah's strategic calculations: Navigating political 'minefields' after Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-23

Israel-affiliated merchant vessel hit by aerial vehicle off India

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-30

Hezbollah mourns four martyrs from Lebanon’s Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:48

Hezbollah 'loses' four members, including key figure Hussein Yazbek, in Naqoura attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-05

Islamic Risala Scout Association: Israeli forces target civil defense vehicles, injure paramedics

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah condemns Israeli 'aggression,' mourns Saleh Al-Arouri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:48

Hezbollah 'loses' four members, including key figure Hussein Yazbek, in Naqoura attack

LBCI
Middle East News
06:32

Israel is prepared for 'all scenarios' after Al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

Over 70 killed in 'terrorist attacks' near Soleimani's tomb

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:18

Miller refutes accusations: US, Israel not involved in Iran explosions; says US not notified of al-Arouri assassination

LBCI
World News
10:00

Argentina arrests foreigners from Syria and Lebanon on suspicion of planning a 'terrorist act'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Security alert in the region: Israel's assassination of Hamas' Saleh al-Arouri sparks fear of escalation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More