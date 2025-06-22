Israel army raises country alert level after US strikes on Iran

21-06-2025 | 21:36
Israel army raises country alert level after US strikes on Iran
Israel army raises country alert level after US strikes on Iran

Israel has raised its alert level, permitting only essential activities until further notice, the military announced on Sunday after U.S. strikes on Iran.

"It was decided to shift all areas of the country from Partial and Limited Activity to Essential Activity," including "a prohibition on educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces, except for essential sectors," the Israeli military statement said.

