Khawaja: In Nasrallah's speech, it became clear that the response to Saleh al-Arouri's assassination will happen

Lebanon News
2024-01-04 | 05:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Khawaja: In Nasrallah&#39;s speech, it became clear that the response to Saleh al-Arouri&#39;s assassination will happen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Khawaja: In Nasrallah's speech, it became clear that the response to Saleh al-Arouri's assassination will happen

Member of the Development and Liberation Bloc, MP Mohammad Khawaja, pointed out that in the speech of Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, it has become clear that the response to the assassination of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri will happen.

In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Khawaja emphasized Nasrallah's ambiguity in his recent speech to increase confusion among Israelis.

Khawaja affirmed that the response would be "unconventional."

He explained that there are two opinions regarding the expansion of the Gaza war: the first is the opinion of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, leaning towards expanding the war, and the second is the opinion of Chief of Staff and member of the Israeli War Cabinet Benny Gantz towards not expanding it, due to the lack of guaranteed results in case of expansion.

He said, "The biggest deterrent factor for expanding the war is the Americans."

Khawaja considered that Israel has put the hypothesis of war on Lebanon since the first day of the outbreak of the Gaza war and that it pushes the United States towards direct intervention in the region, "and it is certain that it will not enter a comprehensive war alone if the United States intervenes."

He pointed out that the American battle revolves around the war in Ukraine, not Gaza, "because whoever wins in the war in Ukraine outlines the features of the new global powers."

As for the presidential vacancy file, he clarified that no team has 65 deputies; thus, no team has the ability to appoint its presidential candidate.

He said, "This is what prompted the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, to present an initiative that begins with a seven-day dialogue at most."

He added, "It was rejected by the Lebanese Forces and MP Gebran Bassil after the latter was enthusiastic about it initially."

Khawaja wished those who rejected Nabih Berri's initiative to reconsider it to end the presidential vacuum "because there is no solution except through dialogue."

He emphasized that the third option for the presidency is the 
ballot, which determines the president's name, "and then we salute him even if he does not satisfy us."

He announced that there is serious work to approve the budget by the end of this month, "but it is similar to previous budgets."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Development And Liberation Bloc

MP Mohammad Khawaja

Hezbollah

Hassan Nasrallah

Assassination

Hamas

Saleh Al-Arouri

Presidency

LBCI Next
Bou Habib meets US Presidential Advisor for Middle East Affairs Brett McGurk at the White House
Financial governance in focus: Central Bank of Lebanon reviews policies for transparency
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Hezbollah's strategic calculations: Navigating political 'minefields' after Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Security alert in the region: Israel's assassination of Hamas' Saleh al-Arouri sparks fear of escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-03

Fouad Siniora condemns the Israeli assassination of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

Hamas: Assassination of Saleh al-Arouri and two leaders of Al-Qassam Brigades in Beirut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Bodies of Al-Arouri and Al-Aqraa arrive at Imam Ali Mosque in Tariq el Jdideh

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Lebanese PM condemns Israeli attacks and urges UN action in meeting with UNIFIL head

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Bou Habib meets US Presidential Advisor for Middle East Affairs Brett McGurk at the White House

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:25

Financial governance in focus: Central Bank of Lebanon reviews policies for transparency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:57

Saudi Arabia and Qatar condemn Israeli ministers' statements on displacement of Gaza residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-17

Bassil emphasizes accountability and reform in FPM's 2023-2027 term

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09

Spotify integrates with Patreon to stream subscriber-only content

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Lebanese PM condemns Israeli attacks and urges UN action in meeting with UNIFIL head

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah condemns Israeli 'aggression,' mourns Saleh Al-Arouri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:48

Hezbollah 'loses' four members, including key figure Hussein Yazbek, in Naqoura attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:18

Miller refutes accusations: US, Israel not involved in Iran explosions; says US not notified of al-Arouri assassination

LBCI
World News
10:00

Argentina arrests foreigners from Syria and Lebanon on suspicion of planning a 'terrorist act'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Security alert in the region: Israel's assassination of Hamas' Saleh al-Arouri sparks fear of escalation

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Hezbollah's strategic calculations: Navigating political 'minefields' after Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:35

How will Hezbollah respond to the killing of al-Arouri?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More