Member of the Development and Liberation Bloc, MP Mohammad Khawaja, pointed out that in the speech of Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, it has become clear that the response to the assassination of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri will happen.



In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Khawaja emphasized Nasrallah's ambiguity in his recent speech to increase confusion among Israelis.



Khawaja affirmed that the response would be "unconventional."



He explained that there are two opinions regarding the expansion of the Gaza war: the first is the opinion of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, leaning towards expanding the war, and the second is the opinion of Chief of Staff and member of the Israeli War Cabinet Benny Gantz towards not expanding it, due to the lack of guaranteed results in case of expansion.



He said, "The biggest deterrent factor for expanding the war is the Americans."



Khawaja considered that Israel has put the hypothesis of war on Lebanon since the first day of the outbreak of the Gaza war and that it pushes the United States towards direct intervention in the region, "and it is certain that it will not enter a comprehensive war alone if the United States intervenes."



He pointed out that the American battle revolves around the war in Ukraine, not Gaza, "because whoever wins in the war in Ukraine outlines the features of the new global powers."



As for the presidential vacancy file, he clarified that no team has 65 deputies; thus, no team has the ability to appoint its presidential candidate.



He said, "This is what prompted the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, to present an initiative that begins with a seven-day dialogue at most."



He added, "It was rejected by the Lebanese Forces and MP Gebran Bassil after the latter was enthusiastic about it initially."



Khawaja wished those who rejected Nabih Berri's initiative to reconsider it to end the presidential vacuum "because there is no solution except through dialogue."



He emphasized that the third option for the presidency is the

ballot, which determines the president's name, "and then we salute him even if he does not satisfy us."



He announced that there is serious work to approve the budget by the end of this month, "but it is similar to previous budgets."