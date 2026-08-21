ICC head warns against 'demise of international rule of law' after US sanctions

World News
21-08-2026 | 05:07
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ICC head warns against &#39;demise of international rule of law&#39; after US sanctions
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ICC head warns against 'demise of international rule of law' after US sanctions

International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane of Japan warned on Friday against "the demise of international rule of law" after she was hit by U.S. sanctions.

"The sanction against me this time was something I had anticipated to an extent, so I'm not surprised," Akane said in a statement released on X by her publisher Bungei Shunju.

"The important thing is not to let this be the beginning of the demise of international rule of law."

AFP

World News

International Criminal Court

Tomoko Akane

ICC

Sanctions

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