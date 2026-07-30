China tells US of 'serious concern' over latest trade restrictions

China's top trade official told his counterparts from the United States in a call on Thursday Beijing had "serious concern" over Washington's latest trade restrictions affecting it, according to state media.



In a video call between Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent along with U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer, "the Chinese side expressed serious concern over recent U.S. economic and trade restrictions against China," state news agency Xinhua reported.



AFP



