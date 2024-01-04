Bou Habib meets US Presidential Advisor for Middle East Affairs Brett McGurk at the White House

Foreign Minister and Expatriates Abdallah Bou Habib met with US Presidential Advisor for Middle East Affairs, Brett McGurk, at the White House.



The discussions centered on the necessity of continuing US diplomatic efforts aimed at keeping Lebanon out of the war in Gaza.



Both parties emphasized the importance of the success of the presidential envoy Amos Hochstein's mission to halt escalation in Lebanon and the region.



They also explored avenues that could lead to peace in the region.



Bou Habib affirmed that the only path to achieving this is through peace with the Palestinians, foremost.



The conversation delved into the crisis of Syrian displacement in Lebanon and the return of refugees to safe areas in Syria.