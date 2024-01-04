News
Bou Habib meets US Presidential Advisor for Middle East Affairs Brett McGurk at the White House
Lebanon News
2024-01-04 | 06:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Bou Habib meets US Presidential Advisor for Middle East Affairs Brett McGurk at the White House
Foreign Minister and Expatriates Abdallah Bou Habib met with US Presidential Advisor for Middle East Affairs, Brett McGurk, at the White House.
The discussions centered on the necessity of continuing US diplomatic efforts aimed at keeping Lebanon out of the war in Gaza.
Both parties emphasized the importance of the success of the presidential envoy Amos Hochstein's mission to halt escalation in Lebanon and the region.
They also explored avenues that could lead to peace in the region.
Bou Habib affirmed that the only path to achieving this is through peace with the Palestinians, foremost.
The conversation delved into the crisis of Syrian displacement in Lebanon and the return of refugees to safe areas in Syria.
Lebanon News
Abdallah Bou Habib
US
Presidential
Advisor
Middle East
Brett McGurk
White House
Next
Lebanese PM condemns Israeli attacks and urges UN action in meeting with UNIFIL head
Khawaja: In Nasrallah's speech, it became clear that the response to Saleh al-Arouri's assassination will happen
Previous
