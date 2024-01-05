News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Borrell set to navigate regional tensions in Beirut visit
Lebanon News
2024-01-05 | 03:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Borrell set to navigate regional tensions in Beirut visit
Information confirms that the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, will discuss topics related to the tense region during his visit to Beirut on Friday.
Borrell will meet with the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the caretaker government, Abdallah Bou Habib, according to information provided to "Al-Joumhouria" newspaper.
The information suggests that Borrell may address the file of Syrian refugees if raised by Lebanese officials.
Lebanon News
Josep Borrell
EU
High Representative
Beirut
Lebanon
Visit
Nabih Berri
Najib Mikati
Next
British utilization of infrastructure on the Lebanese-Syrian borders
Geagea unveils Lebanon's mysterious landscape: Unstable scenarios and uncharted outcomes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-29
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati visits Qatar for high-level meetings
Lebanon News
2023-10-29
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati visits Qatar for high-level meetings
0
Lebanon News
04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
Lebanon News
04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
0
Lebanon News
02:09
Borrell to visit Lebanon to discuss the situation on the borders with Israel
Lebanon News
02:09
Borrell to visit Lebanon to discuss the situation on the borders with Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
Mikati condemns Beirut's suburb explosion: A new Israeli crime aimed at dragging Lebanon into a new phase of confrontations
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
Mikati condemns Beirut's suburb explosion: A new Israeli crime aimed at dragging Lebanon into a new phase of confrontations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
07:53
Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances
Lebanon Economy
07:53
Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances
0
Lebanon News
05:28
UN: More than 76,000 displaced in Lebanon as Israel border clashes escalate
Lebanon News
05:28
UN: More than 76,000 displaced in Lebanon as Israel border clashes escalate
0
Lebanon News
04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
Lebanon News
04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
0
Lebanon News
03:45
Amos Hochstein's progress along the Blue Line in Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:45
Amos Hochstein's progress along the Blue Line in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-26
Drone downed near Egyptian city of Dahab
Middle East News
2023-12-26
Drone downed near Egyptian city of Dahab
0
Lebanon News
04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
Lebanon News
04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
NNA: Israeli drone targets Hamas office in southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in 4 casualties
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
NNA: Israeli drone targets Hamas office in southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in 4 casualties
0
World News
06:27
Germany: Danger of escalation in the Middle East is very real
World News
06:27
Germany: Danger of escalation in the Middle East is very real
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Revealing details: Unseen moments before Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Revealing details: Unseen moments before Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
2
Lebanon News
12:30
Kuwait calls on its citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution or leave voluntarily
Lebanon News
12:30
Kuwait calls on its citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution or leave voluntarily
3
Press Highlights
00:52
Lebanon's unreceived proposals: The situation on the southern borders
Press Highlights
00:52
Lebanon's unreceived proposals: The situation on the southern borders
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach
5
Press Highlights
00:21
Military Council vacancies remain unaddressed amidst government turmoil
Press Highlights
00:21
Military Council vacancies remain unaddressed amidst government turmoil
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
7
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000
8
Lebanon News
11:54
Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short
Lebanon News
11:54
Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More