Borrell set to navigate regional tensions in Beirut visit

Information confirms that the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, will discuss topics related to the tense region during his visit to Beirut on Friday.



Borrell will meet with the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the caretaker government, Abdallah Bou Habib, according to information provided to "Al-Joumhouria" newspaper.



The information suggests that Borrell may address the file of Syrian refugees if raised by Lebanese officials.